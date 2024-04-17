Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $93.37.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

