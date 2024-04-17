Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $155.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

