Allen Capital Group LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,772.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:ITA opened at $127.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.