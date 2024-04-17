Allen Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,490 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,144,000 after acquiring an additional 891,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,872,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after buying an additional 286,506 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

