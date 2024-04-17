Wealth Alliance Buys 8,750 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.07% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.