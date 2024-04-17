Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CME Group stock opened at $206.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.65. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.