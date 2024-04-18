Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Head to Head Review

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Astrana Health and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astrana Health currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Astrana Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.50 $60.72 million $1.32 28.34 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.53 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

