Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

