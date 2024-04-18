AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.
Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
