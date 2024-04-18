Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

