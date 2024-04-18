Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 414 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.35.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $170.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

