iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 923,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 2,269,889 shares.The stock last traded at $36.87 and had previously closed at $36.77.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 18,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

