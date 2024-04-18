Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,375,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 13,970,789 shares.The stock last traded at $40.62 and had previously closed at $39.15.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 130,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

