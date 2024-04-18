Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 70,544 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,544 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $23,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

