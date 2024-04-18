Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.95. 182,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,074,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

SANA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 6.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 1,818,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

