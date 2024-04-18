Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,747.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,747 ($21.75) and last traded at GBX 4,137 ($51.50), with a volume of 4760313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,110 ($51.16).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,828.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,928.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,345.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,502.20%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.