Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,747 ($21.75) and last traded at GBX 4,137 ($51.50), with a volume of 4760313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,110 ($51.16).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,502.20%.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
