Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 100.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,835,000 after buying an additional 674,790 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

