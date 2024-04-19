Analysts Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT at $10.43

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPAL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

OPAL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,816,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $4,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,547,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 233,895 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 172,360 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

