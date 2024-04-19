Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Trading Down 7.5%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.21. 19,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 96,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Beneficient Stock Down 14.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($156.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($10.24) million for the quarter.

In other Beneficient news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beneficient during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beneficient during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

