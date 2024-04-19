GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.54.

NYSE:GXO opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

