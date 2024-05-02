Norden Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,476. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of REGN opened at $903.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $944.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $895.25. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
