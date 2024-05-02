Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAMA opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mama’s Creations has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

