Norden Group LLC Trims Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Norden Group LLC lowered its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

