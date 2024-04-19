HTLF Bank Takes $1.63 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $227.63 and a one year high of $308.84.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
