HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.70.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
