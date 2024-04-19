Loop Capital Boosts American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Price Target to $20.00

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AVD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $319.39 million, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 477.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

