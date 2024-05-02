Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.