Analysts Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target at $14.78

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

PEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

