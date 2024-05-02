Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARTH opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.