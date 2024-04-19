Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 556.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,443.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 61,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 59,924 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.