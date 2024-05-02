iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after buying an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after acquiring an additional 875,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,154,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

