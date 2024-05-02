UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.12% of UMB Financial worth $166,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $87.36.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

