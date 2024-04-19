Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

NYXH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $8,177,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Nyxoah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

