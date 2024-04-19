ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $84.26

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.26, but opened at $82.39. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $82.95, with a volume of 43,325 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

