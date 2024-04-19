iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.10. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 249,970 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

iQIYI Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iQIYI by 168.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

