ProSomnus (OSA) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

Profitability
This table compares ProSomnus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProSomnus
|-87.14%
|N/A
|-106.30%
|ProSomnus Competitors
|-772.65%
|-154.89%
|-30.47%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProSomnus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProSomnus
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|ProSomnus Competitors
|1451
|3995
|7824
|193
|2.50
Risk and Volatility
ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ peers have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
70.0% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ProSomnus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProSomnus
|$27.65 million
|-$24.09 million
|-0.10
|ProSomnus Competitors
|$915.00 million
|$6.84 million
|-5.61
ProSomnus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
ProSomnus beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About ProSomnus
ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolaryngologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.
