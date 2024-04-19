ProSomnus (OSA) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is one of 221 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProSomnus to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30% ProSomnus Competitors -772.65% -154.89% -30.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProSomnus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 1 2 0 2.67 ProSomnus Competitors 1451 3995 7824 193 2.50

Risk and Volatility

ProSomnus currently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,455.56%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 31.53%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than its peers.

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ peers have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSomnus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $27.65 million -$24.09 million -0.10 ProSomnus Competitors $915.00 million $6.84 million -5.61

ProSomnus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProSomnus beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolaryngologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

