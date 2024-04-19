Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $18.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
RRGB opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
