Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RSG. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.00.

RSG stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,837,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,417,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

