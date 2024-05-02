Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIND. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 33,016 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $246,629.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at $944,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $72,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

