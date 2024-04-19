Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,813,760 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

