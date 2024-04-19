VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,641,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,412,668 shares.The stock last traded at $23.76 and had previously closed at $23.66.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

