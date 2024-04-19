Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

VTWV stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.58. 39,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

