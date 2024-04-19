Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.07.

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded down C$0.32 on Friday, hitting C$39.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$33.18 and a twelve month high of C$47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.7672493 earnings per share for the current year.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

