Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,985,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,456,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

