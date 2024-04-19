StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of FORD opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.10.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
