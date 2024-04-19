NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $83,212.42 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $83,212.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 15th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $85,390.50.

NTGR stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 967,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

