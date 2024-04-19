TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

TAT Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

TAT Technologies stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $112.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.82. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

