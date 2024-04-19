Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Zhang Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $49,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,957. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

