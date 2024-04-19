Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,629 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.79. 930,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,853. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.