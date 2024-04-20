Analyzing Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) & China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) and China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Prothena shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Prothena shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of China Health Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prothena and China Health Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena 0 2 7 0 2.78 China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Prothena presently has a consensus target price of $69.63, suggesting a potential upside of 229.04%. Given Prothena’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prothena is more favorable than China Health Industries.

This table compares Prothena and China Health Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena $91.37 million 12.44 -$147.03 million ($2.80) -7.56 China Health Industries $110,000.00 174.22 -$410,000.00 ($0.02) -14.62

China Health Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prothena. China Health Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prothena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Prothena has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries has a beta of -20.4, indicating that its share price is 2,140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prothena and China Health Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena -160.91% -24.84% -20.24% China Health Industries -89.33% -5.14% -4.24%

Summary

China Health Industries beats Prothena on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX123, a dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease; and PRX019 for the treatment of neurogenerative diseases, as well as TDP-43 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target a-synuclein, including prasinezumab; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop and commercialize antibodies targeting tau, TDP-43. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds. It also provides health supplements, including Sailuozhi soft capsule, which is made from frog oil, soybean isoflavone, procyanidine, and vitamin E for freckle removal and skin moisture supplements under the QunLe brand; and propolis and black ant capsule that is made from propolis, black ant, acanthopanax, and astragalus root under the Kindlink brand. In addition, the company offers health products for acne removal, relieving eyestrain, enhancing bone density, enhancing memory, enhancing nutritional anemia and chloasma, relaxing bowels and promoting the discharge of lead, enhancing immunity and relieving physical fatigue, and dispelling chloasma, as well as iron and multivitamin, and mineral supplements. Further, it manufactures and sells various types of medical drugs, such as enema glycerini, umguentumacidi borici camphoratum, ge hong beriberi water, pelvic inflammation suppository, injury and paralysis tincture, indometacin and furazolidone suppositories, injury and rheumatism relieving paste, refining goupi cream, muskiness pain relieving paste, muskiness bone strengthener paste, matrine suppositories, ethacriding lactate solution, iodine tincture, mercurochrome solution, hydrogen peroxide solution, halcinonide cream, compound fluocinonide tincture, and policresulen vaginal suppository. The company primarily sells its products through sales personnel and sales agents. China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Harbin City, the People's Republic of China.

